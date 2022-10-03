Suzlon promoters reconfirm participation in rights issue

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 03, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The promoters and the promoter group of Suzlon Energy Ltd. have re-confirmed their participation in the proposed rights issue and have expressed their intention to subscribe to the full extent of their rights entitlement. 

“Accordingly, the company will continue to follow the schedule for the proposed rights issue set out in its letter of offer (LOF) dated September 28. An addendum to the LOF will follow in due course,” the company said in a filing with stock exchanges.

This follows the sudden death of the company’s founder and chairman & managing director Tulsi Tanti on Saturday after a cardiac arrest.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Tanti was the face of the company. There will be a transition phase before others in the group can replace,” said Arun Kejriwal, founder Kejriwal Research. 

He said though the company had witnessed highs and lows in the past, “now, one gets a feeling that the company was being resurrected.”  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said the rights issue would go through. “There is no issue on the rights issue. Considering the fact that this is now a restructured account with clear visibility and road map, I do not think there would be any impact on the rights issue,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

“Mr. Tanti was the pioneer and was the face of the [renewable energy] industry. His legacy will continue and his dreams will be fulfilled with much more vigour,” said I. C. Mangal, CEO-GOMS & International Sales (Emerging Markets), Suzlon Global Services Ltd.  

‘The rights issue coupled with renewables-industry recovery post the global pandemic will help enhance financial profile of Suzlon,” he added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app