Suzlon Energy’s ₹1,200-crore rights issue opens for subscription

. The rights issue of renewable major Suzlon Energy Ltd. opened on Tuesday. The issue aims to raise up to ₹1,200 crore to repay part of the outstanding debt and meet working capital requirements. The issue will close on October 20.

Promoters and promoter group have re-confirmed their participation in the issue, and also declared that they would be fully subscribing to the extent of their rights entitlement. Significant investor in the company, Dilip Shanghvi has also confirmed to fully participate in the rights issue, subscribing for additional shares.

Since the rights issue does not have a minimal threshold of subscription, the company said it would use the proceeds raised through the rights issue irrespective of subscription level.

With a footprint across 17 countries Suzlon Energy has total global installed capacity of 19.44 GW.

The top management of the company at a press briefing said they were committed to carry forward the legacy of its late founder and CMD, Tulsi Tanti who passed away recently. His brother Vinod Tanti has now taken over as the new CMD.

Suzlon, the top management said, would to continue to improve its financial position through its liability management programme, and through the sale of non-core assets. It is also seeking to achieve greater operational efficiencies and reduce fixed cost to be profitable.