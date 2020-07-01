Business

Suzlon Energy completes debt restructuring

Suzlon Energy Ltd. has announced completion of its debt restructuring exercise following unanimous approval of secured lenders.

With this, the term debt of the company has reduced ‘substantially’ with interest of 9% per annun, repayable over 10 years starting July 1, 2020.

The balance debt of secured consortium lenders is replaced by 0.01% Optionally Convertible Debentures of the company and 0.0001% Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of its subsidiary redeemable or convertible in 20 years. The company did not provide any financial details on the amount of debt recast or by how much it would come down.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 10:39:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/suzlon-energy-completes-debt-restructuring/article31965117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY