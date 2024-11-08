Suzlon CEO-New Business Mangal steps down

Ishwar Chand Mangal, CEO – New Business and one of the Senior Managerial Personnel (SMPs) of Suzlon Energy Ltd. has resigned from the services of the company with effect from close of business hours on November 8 and accordingly he will cease to be the SMP of the company from the date of his resignation, Suzlon said in a filing with stock exchanges.

Mr. Mangal has left the company to begin his entrepreneurial career.

He was associated with the Suzlon Group for 28 years and was a close confidant in of Late Tulsi Tanti, the founder of Suzlon.

