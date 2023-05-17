HamberMenu
Suzlon bags order for 99-MW wind energy project

May 17, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Suzlon Group announced it had received an order from Vibrant Energy for 33 wind turbine generators (WTGs) featuring its new 3 MW series with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower for a 99-MW wind power project which is expected to be commissioned by FY25. 

This order of the larger wind turbine model from the new 3 MW series – the S144-140m – is part of the agreement wherein Suzlon Energy will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply), provide erection and commissioning services as well as comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning, the company said.

J.P. Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “This is a significant order for us featuring turbines from our 3 MW series. This order targets the C&I (commercial & industrial) consumer segment, which we believe will be a significant contributor to India’s renewable energy vision going ahead.”

Srinivasan Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Vibrant Energy said, “Our project will provide round-the-clock renewable energy to our corporate customers.”

