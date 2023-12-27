GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suzlon bags new order to develop 100.8 MW wind power unit

December 27, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Suzlon Group has announced bagging a new order for the development of a 100.8 MW wind power project for Mahindra Susten Private Lts, the clean-teach arm of the Mahindra Group. 

Suzlon will install 48 units of its S120 – 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Maharashtra. 

It will execute the project with a full scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, it will also undertake post-commissioning operation and maintenance services, the company said.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, “Indian conglomerates like the Mahindra Group are setting examples for corporate India towards embracing renewable energy and meeting India’ national sustainability goals. Suzlon deeply shares the values of responsibility, larger good and nation building with Mahindra making this association even more special.” 

“This order for our highly successful S120 turbines goes a long way in demonstrating our technology strength through a comprehensive portfolio of proven wind energy technologies”, he added.

