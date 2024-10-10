Suzlon bags Jindal Renewables’ 400 MW wind- energy deal

Suzlon Group said it has secured a wind energy order for 400 MW from JSP Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd (a special purpose vehicle of Jindal Renewables Power Private Ltd) taking its cumulative order book to almost 5.4 GW.

Suzlon said it will supply 127 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) towers, each having a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. The company would set up the wind project in the Koppal region of Karnataka.

“The power generated will be used for captive consumption in steel plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, boosting their operational sustainability while advancing India’s green energy goals,” the company said in a statement.

Girish Tanti, vice-chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “We are proud to partner with the Jindal Group in a bold step towards a low-carbon future, leveraging wind power to revolutionise steel production.”

Bharat Saxena, president, Jindal Renewables said, “As part of our commitment to cleaner energy solutions, we are taking breakthrough steps to integrate green energy into steelmaking, reducing the group’s overall carbon footprint and ensuring long-term sustainability. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in sustainable steel production, enabling us to achieve Group’s net zero commitment by 2047.”

J.P. Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said, “Decarbonisation of the steel sector is a critical area that requires intervention if we want to realise India’s renewable energy targets. I am confident that this partnership will inspire many industry players to reassess their operations, as we collectively work toward a more sustainable future.”