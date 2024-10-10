GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suzlon bags Jindal Renewables’ 400 MW wind- energy deal

Updated - October 10, 2024 07:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Suzlon Group said it has secured a wind energy order for 400 MW from JSP Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd (a special purpose vehicle of Jindal Renewables Power Private Ltd) taking its cumulative order book to almost 5.4 GW.

Suzlon said it will supply 127 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) towers, each having a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. The company would set up the wind project in the Koppal region of Karnataka.

“The power generated will be used for captive consumption in steel plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, boosting their operational sustainability while advancing India’s green energy goals,” the company said in a statement.

Girish Tanti, vice-chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “We are proud to partner with the Jindal Group in a bold step towards a low-carbon future, leveraging wind power to revolutionise steel production.” 

Bharat Saxena, president, Jindal Renewables said, “As part of our commitment to cleaner energy solutions, we are taking breakthrough steps to integrate green energy into steelmaking, reducing the group’s overall carbon footprint and ensuring long-term sustainability. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in sustainable steel production, enabling us to achieve Group’s net zero commitment by 2047.”

J.P. Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said, “Decarbonisation of the steel sector is a critical area that requires intervention if we want to realise India’s renewable energy targets. I am confident that this partnership will inspire many industry players to reassess their operations, as we collectively work toward a more sustainable future.”

Published - October 10, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.