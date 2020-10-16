Suzlon appoints new Group CEO to drive growth

Suzlon Group has announced the appointment of Ashwani Kumar as Group CEO. Mr. Kumar, with over three decades of experience in the areas of projects, business development and finance at leading Indian power and infrastructure companies, is a mechanical engineer and an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and The Harvard Business School.

Tulsi Tanti, chairman and managing director, Suzlon Group said, “Having worked extensively in infrastructure as well as in utility management, Mr. Ashwani is the right fit for the organisation given the current context of new opportunities for wind and renewable energy in India and all over the world.”

“With his keen commercial acumen, I am confident that he will lead Suzlon with tremendous success and create lasting value for all our stakeholders. I wish him all the very best,” he added.