Suven receives product patents

Suven Life Sciences Ltd. has recieved one product patent each from Australia and the U.S. corresponding to new chemical entities for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. The patents are valid through 2032 and 2034 respectively. The molecules are being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia, Suven said.

“We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally,” CEO Venkat Jasti said.