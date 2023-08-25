ADVERTISEMENT

Surya Roshni’s Lighting & Consumer Durables arm eyes festive season to log double-digit sales growth

August 25, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The company would invest ₹25 crore over the next two years by aligning with the government’s PLI scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Surya Roshni’s Lighting and Consumer Durables division accounted for ₹1,600 crore of its ₹7,997-crore turnover, says Division CEO Jitendra Agrawal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Surya Roshni Ltd. is expecting double-digit growth from its lighting and consumer durables business during the festival season, said a top official.

“Last year, the group recorded total turnover of ₹7,997 crore, of which lighting and consumer durables accounted for ₹1,600 crore,” said Lighting and Consumer Durables CEO Jitendra Agrawal during an interaction.

Mr. Agrawal was in the city to unveil rice cooker, juicer mixer grinders, heavyweight dry irons, infrared and induction cooktops and a range of storage and instant water heaters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tamil Nadu is an important market for us. Last year, our business unit posted 16% growth and this fiscal, we are eyeing 15-16% growth,” he said.

Stating they had sufficient production capacity, he said the company announced it would invest ₹25 crore over the next two years by aligning with the government’s PLI scheme.

A substantial portion will be invested in technology labs and manufacturing facilities towards import substitution and backward integration.

Surya Roshini has been in existence for more than 50 years, producing lighting, fans, small home appliances, electric water heaters, steel pipes, and PVC pipes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US