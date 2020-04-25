Survey finds gap in lockdown decisions effectiveness and implementation

According a white-paper, the overall effectiveness of the lockdown decision to control the spread of COVID-19 virus across cities was at 91%, with five of the 16 cities surveyed giving it above 98%, or an ‘excellent’ score.

However the overall implementation of the same across cities was much lower, at 74%.

The survey was conducted by TRA Research among 902 urban citizens from 16 cities between April 10 and 22, 2020.

Speaking about the findings in the white-paper, N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research said, “The lockdown decision and implementation had a significant gap of 24% in terms of effectiveness. There are also big gaps in information and knowledge about the COVID-19 transmission, especially in two age brackets, 21 to 24 years and 46 to 50 years.”

“The same information gap is seen across cities, barring Mumbai. The misinformation is impacting the attitudes and actions of citizens, for example the belief that eating meat or eggs would,” he said.

“Consumers’ trust on India’s health ability to combat crisis is considerably high, at 73%, which translates as ‘good’, while their trust on India’s economic ability to combat crisis is significantly lower at 63%, showing that the fears of a long term financial and economic impact are prominent on the minds of the citizens,” Mr. Chandramouli said.

On coping with the crisis, children were found to be affected. Data showed that this was not getting recognised and addressed by the family as the coping indices were significantly different for both.

In the Family Worry Index, the highest concern across cities was that the family may contract the disease (74%), Job/business loss was the second biggest concern (68%), and delayed salary was third (62%).

Lucknow displayed the highest Family Worry Index at 85%, followed by Nagpur at 81%.

The survey found that the Economic Impact Worry Index was at 66%, showing that the personal worries overshadowed any other worry of the citizens.

While most cities are relatively aware about the disease symptoms, they are considerably ill-informed about the disease spread.

Misinformation is highest about disease spread in Delhi followed by Chandigarh.

Delhi, however, scored the highest in terms of the knowledge on symptoms, followed by Mumbai which was nearly two-third lower in this quotient.