GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Surplus rains to help reduce food inflation, raise demand’ 

Barring a few crops like urad dal, bajra and cotton, Kharif sowing has been higher; ‘above normal’ reservoir levels in all parts, except the North, should aid the Rabi crop also, experts reckon

Published - October 02, 2024 11:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmhands engaged in dibbling weeding at a cotton field on the outskirts of Hyderabad

Farmhands engaged in dibbling weeding at a cotton field on the outskirts of Hyderabad

With Kharif crop sowing up 1.5% over last year’s levels by late September, and the healthy Southwest monsoon boosting reservoir levels as well as Rabi crop prospects, food inflation is expected to recede and rural demand is likely to see a steady rebound in the second half of 2024-25.

As of September 30, the monsoon had yielded an 8% surplus over the long-period average, and reservoir levels stood at 87% capacity by September 26, Bank of Baroda economist Sonal Badhan said in a note. Barring the northern region, where reservoir levels are 68% of capacity compared with 86% last year, all other parts of the country have more water stocked up than a year ago as well as their normal levels.

“Above-normal monsoon helped farmers to not only sow more crops this Kharif season but also helped in diversification of crops,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts said in a report. This is likely to improve the farm sector’s gross value addition (GVA), and boost rural demand, while alleviating inflationary pressures on food items, they reckoned.

Published - October 02, 2024 11:11 pm IST

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / Economy Watch / inflation and deflation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.