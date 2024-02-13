Surge in demand for vehicles drove Q3 profit: Bosch

February 13, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bosch on Tuesday said the increased demand for vehicles had resulted in the robust growth in its third-quarter net profit. The company posted a net profit of ₹518 crore, a 12.3% jump year-on-year. Revenue from operations grew 14.9% to ₹4,205 crore during the third quarter of fiscal 2023-24 over the corresponding year earlier quarter.

“This growth was driven by surging demand in the overall automotive market, mainly in passenger cars and the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) segment. Increased demand for vehicles has resulted in robust growth for Bosch Limited this quarter,” said Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group, India, and Managing Director, Bosch Ltd.

In his commentary, he said, the overall product sales of the automotive segment had increased by 16.8% compared with the same quarter of the previous year. The Powertrain Solutions business, which constituted 73% of the overall automotive product sales, showed a growth of 20.4%, higher than the overall automotive market growth driven majorly by the passenger car segment due to an increase in content per vehicle. The Beyond Mobility business recorded a 32.5% increase in net sales over the same quarter of the previous financial year, driven by continued growth in the consumer goods product segment.

“’We strongly believe that the mobility sector will be integral to India’s development. Our focus on evolving technologies in the mobility sector has put Bosch Limited in a very good position in India,” Mr. Mudlapur said, adding, “Our commitment to technology and innovation places us at the forefront of shaping a connected and eco-friendly automotive landscape in India.” The Board of Directors, in their meeting held on February 13, 2024, declared a special payout in the form of an interim dividend of ₹205 per equity share of ₹10 each.