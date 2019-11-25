Business

Suresh Krishna conferred Quality Ratna award

Chairman of Sundram Fasteners Ltd. Suresh Krishna was conferred the ‘Quality Ratna’ award by the CII Institute of Quality at its 27th Quality Summit held in Bengaluru recently.

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda presented the award to Mr. Krishna.

The institute said, “Mr. Suresh Krishna has been a role model for society in embracing the principles of quality in his personal and professional life. He pioneered the constitution of the TPM Club of India in collaboration with the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance (JIPM) in 1998 and was its first chairman. Thanks to his leadership and contribution to the TPM/quality movement, India today has the maximum number of TPM award winners outside Japan.”

