Suresh Krishn is president CREDAI T.N.

CHENNAI

24 April 2021 21:40 IST

Suresh Krishn has been appointed as the sixth president of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India) Tamil Nadu representing five city chapters of Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi and Erode with a total membership of over 294 active associates.

CREDAI TN is an integral part of CREDAI National, which has over 13,000 members through 21 State chapters and 217 city chapters.

The demand for housing is here to stay. Construction and real estate development will play a significant role in the future of Indian economy, Mr. Krishn said in a statement.

“The focus of the Association is to be a conduit between the developers’ fraternity and the government to promote housing and real estate development network under one umbrella and establish smooth flow of business,” he added.