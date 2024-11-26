Surat weavers call for study on nylon yarns before implementing QCO

Weavers in Surat have demanded that the Union Government implement the quality control order (QCO) on nylon filament yarn (NYF) only after studying in detail the workability of the domestic and imported nylon yarns.

According to Ashishbai R. Gujarati, president of the Pandesara Weavers Co-op Society Ltd., about 50,000 powerlooms and 10,000 highspeed looms used by almost 5,000 weavers in Surat area are dependent on nylon yarn. Their monthly requirement is close to 15,000 tonnes, of which 20-25% is imported.

“When an overseas supplier applies for BIS licence to comply with the QCO norms, the officials should inspect the factories abroad and take a decision rather than not processing the applications at all,” he said in a press release.

More than 90% of nylon filament yarn is used by the textile units in the Surat cluster. The workability of the domestic yarn and imported yarn, non-availability of some of the varieties of nylon yarns in India, and price comparison between the domestic and imported yarns should be studied. The chips for producing the nylon filament yarn is 100% imported from China or other countries. Different makes of the chips are mixed and used, leading to quality problems for the weavers.

The QCO should be implemented only after sorting out the issued related to domestic and imported nylon yarns, Mr. Gujarati said.