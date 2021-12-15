Supriya Lifescience to raise ₹200 cr. via IPO

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. said it plans to raise fresh equity of ₹200 crore through an IPO to fund capacity expansion and pare debt. The promoters also plan to mobilise ₹500 crore through an offer for sale. The firm’s ₹700-crore IPO is scheduled to open on December 16, with the price band of ₹265-274 per equity share.

“As a part of our expansion plan, we want to invest in various equipment such as reactors, dryers, storage tanks, utilities equipment and effluent treatment plant upgrade at our facility in Lote, Maharashtra,” said Satish Wagh, Chairman, Supriya Lifescience Ltd.

“We will also pare down our debt of ₹60 crore. As on October 31,2021, we had total outstanding borrowings of ₹80.94 crore,” Mr Wagh said.

The company’s product offerings include 38 active pharma ingredients (APIs) focussed on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and antiallergic.

Its products are exported to 86 countries and 1,296 customers in FY21.

“Exports accounted for 73.57% of its sales for the six month period ended September 2021,” said Saloni Wagh, Wholetime Director, Supriya Lifescience.

“The company’s strength lies in identifying generic molecules (off-patent) in its existing therapeutic segments and which fits into its existing chemistry and production infrastructure and its ability to develop the product and scale-up production. In order to achieve the same,” said Ms. Wagh.

The firm has already started the initial phase of production for several new products and is in the process of commencing commercial production.