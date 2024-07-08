ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Infra seeks NCLT nod on new resolution plan

Published - July 08, 2024 10:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. said it had filed a plea with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking approval on the new resolution plan for debt settlement with its financial creditors within 90 days.   It said in a recent board meeting, it had secured a majority vote from its financial creditors on the ‘Composite Scheme of Compromise and Arrangement’, with 92% of the votes in favour. The scheme had already been approved by the Board of Directors of Supreme Infrastructure in 2022.   “Further to this meeting, the total outstanding debt to financial creditors, which was ₹2,200.36 crore, has been reduced to ₹464 crore as the settlement amount. The company is now under process with NCLT to obtain final approval,” it said in a statement.   Vikram Sharma, Managing Director of Supreme Infrastructure India in a statement said, “With a strong restructured resolution plan, we are confident about obtaining NCLT clearance and achieving a debt-free status for Supreme Infrastructure by the end of September 2024.”   Post NCLT clearance, the implementation process will involve monetising the company’s assets and promoters’ assets (Consortium Charge), raising equity from existing or new investors, and leveraging promoters’ contributions to finance the settlement amount payable to financial creditors, the company added.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US