Supreme Court extends time for sale of unsold inventory of BS-IV vehicles barring Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the sale of BS-IV compliant vehicles for 10 days, barring in Delhi-NCR, after the ongoing countrywide lockdown over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is lifted.

The apex court, which had earlier fixed the deadline of March 31, 2020 for the sale of BS-IV compliant vehicles across the country, passed the order on a plea by Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA), which had sought extension of time for sale of their unsold inventory amid coronavirus scare and economic slowdown.

A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta, which heard the matter on Friday through video-conferencing, made it clear however that no BS-IV vehicles will be allowed to be sold in Delhi-NCR from April 1, 2020.

Bharat Stage (BS) emission norms are standards instituted by the government to regulate output of air pollutants from motor vehicles. The BS-IV norms have been enforced across the country since April, 2017.

