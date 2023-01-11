Supply chain leaders see a grim 2023 for global businesses, says survey

January 11, 2023 03:52 am | Updated 03:52 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

A majority of supply chain leaders who featured in a recent survey predicted a grim 2023 for businesses across the globe primarily due to inflation and recession.

The survey report titled ‘Supply chain and shipping predictions for 2023’, published by Container xChange, also said India and Vietnam are seen as attractive alternatives for the “China+1” strategy. This strategy entails a gradual shift from industries relying solely on China for production capacity and skilled manpower to another country.

Container xChange is an online platform for container logistics that brings together all relevant companies to book and manage shipping containers as well as to settle all related invoices and payments.

“We collated responses from about 2,600 industry professionals in more than 20 countries besides conducting interviews with five international experts, including an ocean freight provider and a container trader, from Europe and the Caspian region to prepare the report,” a spokesperson of the platform said.

The survey report, released on Monday, listed 23 shipping trends for the current financial year. Topping the list is the fear of lower consumer confidence due to the inflationary trend, resulting in “empty containers to be sufficiently available” at many ports across the world.

“About 88% of the respondents fear that the biggest impeding factor for businesses in 2023 will be inflation and recession, followed by the implications of war, impact of COVID in China and worker strikes,” the report said.

The experts predicted that the unresolved worker strikes of 2022 would spill over in 2023 and inflation-driven labour dissatisfaction in Europe and North America may cause disruptions in global supply chains.

A majority of the respondents predicted that the container rates and contract rates would fall further in 2023 while 86% agreed that the widening of the demand-supply gap would lead to an over-availability of containers at depots.

This would be partly because a record number of new and huge container ships are expected to hit the water this year to add to the containership orderbook that stands at 7.1 million TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalent unit), a term for a 20-foot container.

A significant finding of the survey was that the U.S. would be pushing harder for ‘friendshoring’, which refers to the process of relocating supply chains to countries that are ‘friends’ or allies of each other.

“The objective seems to be to prevent countries – especially China and Russia in the case of the U.S. – from using their market advantages in key raw materials, foods and products… However, it will take several years to move capacity out of China,” the survey said, pointing out that the U.S. continues to depend on China for hundreds of critical goods, including textiles, chemicals and electronics.

But 67% of the respondents considered India and Vietnam as attractive alternatives to China for shifting their industries.

Among the other predictions of the study was a drop in trucking rates for both dry and reefer cargos with freight tonnage to continue to contract as market conditions and volumes return to pre-pandemic numbers. The dip in transported cargo in 2022 will also continue to impact the air freight industry in 2023, the survey said.