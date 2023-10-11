Supply chain disruptions impacting production, delivery says Mercedes-Benz India CEO

October 11, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

Supply chain disruptions are continuing to impact production of vehicles and delivery to customers said Mercedes-Banz India managing director and CEO Santosh Iyer on Wednesday.

“Supply-chain bottleneck[s] constrained the availability of key SUVs like the GLA, GLC, and GLS [during the nine-month period],” he said while announcing sales numbers of the company for January-September in Mumbai.

Due to this. the waiting period for the company’s products has risen and the average is now between 2 and 4 months. For luxury SUVs, the wait is even longer.

Mercedes-Benz said it continued its sales momentum in the January-September period and delivered 12,768 new cars, up 11% as compared with the same period last year. Cars and SUVs priced ₹1.5 crore and upwards registered growth of 22%.

He said demand for high-end Mercedes-Benz, AMG and EQS models belonging to the TEV segment continued to remain strong, contributing approximately 25% to Mercedes-Benz’s sales volume in the first nine months of the year.

Mercedes-Benz’s BEV portfolio comprising the EQB, EQE 500 SUV and the updated EQS 580 luxury sedan, continued their customer preference, he added.

“Strong desirability for Mercedes-Benz cars buoyed our January-September sales momentum. However, we were not able to supply as per the full market potential, especially for new products like the GLC, though we are making every effort to fulfil customer expectations, despite current supply chain challenges,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz announced its collaboration with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) to offer its customers exclusive experiences from the world of art, culture, fashion and luxury. On this occasion, the company showcased the Mercedes Maybach 6 concept at NMACC.