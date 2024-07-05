Super Auto aims doubling revenue to ₹3,000 cr., targets domestic push

Super Auto Forging Pvt. Ltd. (SAF) has chalked out a five-year plan to double its revenue to ₹3,000 crore by FY29, aided by a strong export market and an aggressive strategy to double its domestic market share, said a top official.

“We closed last fiscal with a revenue of ₹1,580 crore and we are planning to cross ₹2,000 crore in FY26 and hit ₹3,000 crore by FY29 by riding on 10-15% growth YoY,” Chairman S. Seetharaman said during an interaction.

To achieve this goal, SAF plans to acquire used forging presses from reputed global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). SAF acquired four cold forging lines from Japan recently, and two warm forging lines from Germany, while investing in two new aluminium forging lines.

“Like China plus one factor, Europe plus one factor will help the Indian automotive sector, particularly the forging segment in the coming years,”said Joint MD S. Ravishankar. “Due to high manpower and energy costs in Europe, lot of business opportunities will also be available for Indian manufacturers,” he said adding that global tier-1 firms and OEMs were prioritising India and Mexico.

SAF expects its domestic market share to grow more than the current 20%. “Not only the Indian domestic volumes are going to be high in the coming years, but many of our tier-1 domestic customers have begun exporting finished assemblies.”

SAF is also exploring opportunities in the defence sector to raise its domestic share. It expects 90% revenue from the auto sector and the rest from defence and other sectors.

‘Niche market’

“Precision cold and warm forging is very niche with limited competition,” said MD S. Muralishankar. “What sets SAF apart is its capability to deliver highly critical, ready to assemble components at high volumes with stringent quality” norms, he noted.

SAF has begun the expansion work and plans to employ 30% women in the coming years.

“We have a ₹500 crore capex plan over five years, and we have 90% visibility of orders for two years,” Mr. Muralishankar said.

