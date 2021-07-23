Business

Super abrasive maker Wendt India Q1 net surges to ₹5.34 cr.

The net profit of Wendt (India) Ltd., a maker of super abrasives, has surged to ₹5.34 crore in the first quarter ended June from ₹8 lakh in the year-earlier period on account of higher sales to almost all user industries.

Gross sales rose 94% to ₹37 crore. Exports volumes increased 51% to ₹9.70 crore on account of higher exports to U.S., Russia, Thailand, Singapore and Germany, it said in a regulatory filing.

The Q1 performance is not comparable with the year-earlier period during which performance was impacted by lockdowns, it added.


