ADVERTISEMENT

Sunshine Creche plans to add 50 new centres in FY25

Updated - May 15, 2024 10:28 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 10:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sunshine Creche, a childcare solutions provider, as part of its expansion plans has announced to establish 50 additional centers across the country in the current financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These new centres will serve as beacons of excellence in childcare services, a testament to our dedication and the growing recognition of the role of quality childcare solutions in today’s fast-paced corporate landscape,” the company said in a statement.

The company during FY24 the number of centres grew by 40%. “It was a substantial expansion from the preceding year,” the company said adding during Covid operations were impacted severely. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said it had expanded its footprint, both in terms of centres and geographical presence within India by being available in 17 cities across the country today. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This strategic expansion ensures that more companies have access to our exceptional childcare facilities, fostering a conducive environment for children’s holistic development,” it said.

During the year, the company added new clients which include Aeroflex in Mumbai, TSPCB in Hyderabad, PNB in Delhi, IOCL in Chennai, SKF in Bangalore, and SBI in Delhi among others.

Saloni Verma, Chairperson, Sunshine Creche, said “Our success is the testament of our clients trust on our services. We are also happy to see the rise in new clients, which shows the indispensable role of childcare solutions in the corporate world.” 

“As organisations recognise the pivotal importance of supporting working parents, Sunshine Creche emerges as the go-to partner, providing comprehensive childcare solutions that enable employees to focus on their professional responsibilities with peace of mind,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US