Sundram Fasteners standalone net up 10.5% to ₹131 crore in Q2, board declares interim dividend of ₹3

Published - November 05, 2024 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL) reported standalone net profit rose 10.5% for the September quarter over the year earlier period to ₹131 crore.

Revenue from operations was up ₹57 crore to ₹1,289 crore. Domestic sales rose marginally to ₹861 crore from ₹860 crore and export sales increased to ₹389 crore from ₹337 crore, according a company statement.

Total expenditure increased by ₹46 crore to ₹1,124 crore, of which cost of raw material accounted for ₹564 crore (₹573 crore).

SFL incurred ₹238.25 crore as capital expenditure for H1, in line with its planned capital expenditure of ₹400 crore for FY25. These investments will help us scale in non-auto, EV, hybrid and adjacent spaces, it said.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share.

