GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sundram Fasteners standalone net up 10.5% to ₹131 crore in Q2, board declares interim dividend of ₹3

Published - November 05, 2024 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL) reported standalone net profit rose 10.5% for the September quarter over the year earlier period to ₹131 crore.

Revenue from operations was up ₹57 crore to ₹1,289 crore. Domestic sales rose marginally to ₹861 crore from ₹860 crore and export sales increased to ₹389 crore from ₹337 crore, according a company statement.

Total expenditure increased by ₹46 crore to ₹1,124 crore, of which cost of raw material accounted for ₹564 crore (₹573 crore).

SFL incurred ₹238.25 crore as capital expenditure for H1, in line with its planned capital expenditure of ₹400 crore for FY25. These investments will help us scale in non-auto, EV, hybrid and adjacent spaces, it said.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share.

Published - November 05, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.