 Sundram Fasteners says ‘no cut in capex programme’

November 18, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Chennai

CFO denies that ‘the company has either postponed or cancelled any of its capex programme’

The Hindu Bureau

Sundram Fasteners Limited on Friday clarified that there has been no cut in its capex programme for the current fiscal year as reported in a news story in the November 17 edition of The Hindu with the headline ‘Sundram Fasteners to cut capex by ₹100 crore’.

“At the outset, we deny that the company has either postponed or cancelled any of its capex programme,” the company’s CFO R. Dilip Kumar wrote in an e-mail. “During our recent investors call too, there was no announcement regarding the cut in the capex programme,” he added.

