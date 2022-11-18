  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 Sundram Fasteners says ‘no cut in capex programme’

CFO denies that ‘the company has either postponed or cancelled any of its capex programme’

November 18, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Sundram Fasteners Limited on Friday clarified that there has been no cut in its capex programme for the current fiscal year as reported in a news story in the November 17 edition of The Hindu with the headline ‘Sundram Fasteners to cut capex by ₹100 crore’.

“At the outset, we deny that the company has either postponed or cancelled any of its capex programme,” the company’s CFO R. Dilip Kumar wrote in an e-mail. “During our recent investors call too, there was no announcement regarding the cut in the capex programme,” he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.