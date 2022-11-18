 Sundram Fasteners says ‘no cut in capex programme’

November 18, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Chennai

Sundram Fasteners Limited on Friday clarified that there has been no cut in its capex programme for the current fiscal year as reported in a news story in the November 17 edition of The Hindu with the headline ‘Sundram Fasteners to cut capex by ₹100 crore’.

“At the outset, we deny that the company has either postponed or cancelled any of its capex programme,” the company’s CFO R. Dilip Kumar wrote in an e-mail. “During our recent investors call too, there was no announcement regarding the cut in the capex programme,” he added.