ADVERTISEMENT

Sundram Fasteners Q4 PAT rises 5.5% to ₹134.41 crore

Published - May 24, 2024 08:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. reported fourth-quarter consolidated net profit for the period ended March 31, 2024 rose 5.5% to ₹134.41 crore as compared with ₹127.47 crore in the year-earlier period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Total revenue during the quarter marginally grew to ₹1,477.70 crore, as compared with ₹1,451.46 crore in the same period of last year. For FY24, the company’s net profit rose to ₹525.64 crore, as compared with ₹500.35 crore in the previous year, up 5%.

 For the year consolidated revenue was slightly higher at ₹5,720.47 crore as against ₹5,707.60 crore in the previous year.  The Board declared a second interim dividend of ₹4.17 per share, which together with the first interim dividend of ₹2.68 per share declared and paid in November 2023, would amount to a total dividend of ₹6.85 per share for FY24.

In FY24, the company had incurred ₹343.45 crore towards capital expenditure as part of the capacity expansion of existing lines of business and new projects. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“These investments will significantly enhance the company’s capability to meet customer demands in various segments such as electric vehicles, ICE vehicles. The company has financed the entire capital expenditure programmes out of internal accruals without any incremental borrowings,” the company said in a statement. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US