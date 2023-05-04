ADVERTISEMENT

Sundram Fasteners Q4 net surges 63% to ₹116 crore

May 04, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Chennai

Board declares second interim dividend of ₹3.06 per share

N Anand

Revenue from operations rose by 7.7% to ₹1,235 crore while the cost of materials climbed marginally from ₹555 crore to ₹557 crore, SFL said in a filing.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL) standalone net profit for the quarter ended March surged 63% from the year-earlier period to ₹116 crore. Revenue from operations rose by 7.7% to ₹1,235 crore while the cost of materials climbed marginally from ₹555 crore to ₹557 crore, it said in a filing. Domestic sales increased by 9.48% to ₹821 crore, while export volume saw a growth of 4.03% at ₹381 crore. For the full year, domestic sales soared to ₹3,235 crore (₹2,631 crore) recording a growth of 23% on the back of an increase in domestic demand. On the exports, SFL said that despite the headwinds in global markets, it achieved ₹1,529 crore against ₹1,421 crore. The company incurred ₹213 crore in FY23 towards capital expenditure as part of capacity expansion of existing lines of business and new projects. The capital expenditure was incurred to augment capacities for meeting the increase in the volume of business in tandem with production plans of key customers. Besides, it transferred ₹175 crore to reserves. The board declared a second interim dividend of ₹3.06 per share. Asserting that the domestic and overseas subsidiaries have fared well during FY23, SFL said it achieved the twin milestones of crossing consolidated revenues of ₹5,000 crore and net profit of ₹500 crore.

