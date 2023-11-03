ADVERTISEMENT

Sundram Fasteners Q2 standalone net rises by 5% to ₹118 crore

November 03, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Sundram Fasteners’ radiator cap plant. | Photo Credit: SUPPLIED PIC

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL) standalone net profit for the second quarter rose by 5% over the year earlier period to ₹118 crore (from ₹112 crore), according a statement released by the company.

Revenue from operations was up ₹16 crore to ₹1,234 crore. Domestic sales stood at ₹862 crore against ₹802 crore and export sales contracted to ₹337 crore from ₹378 crore.

Total expenditure increased marginally by ₹5 crore to ₹1,081 crore, of which cost of raw material accounted for ₹577 crore (₹582 crore). SFL has a strong balance sheet with an all-time low debt-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company incurred capital expenditure for the half year ended in line with its planned capital expenditure of ₹300 crore for FY24. In keeping with the large EV orders secured by the company, capital allocation and development of products were also in accordance with the timelines planned by the company.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹2.68 per share and it will be paid by November 16.

