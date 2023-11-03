HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sundram Fasteners Q2 standalone net rises by 5% to ₹118 crore

November 03, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Sundram Fasteners’ radiator cap plant.

A view of Sundram Fasteners’ radiator cap plant. | Photo Credit: SUPPLIED PIC

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL) standalone net profit for the second quarter rose by 5% over the year earlier period to ₹118 crore (from ₹112 crore), according a statement released by the company.

Revenue from operations was up ₹16 crore to ₹1,234 crore. Domestic sales stood at ₹862 crore against ₹802 crore and export sales contracted to ₹337 crore from ₹378 crore.

Total expenditure increased marginally by ₹5 crore to ₹1,081 crore, of which cost of raw material accounted for ₹577 crore (₹582 crore). SFL has a strong balance sheet with an all-time low debt-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company incurred capital expenditure for the half year ended in line with its planned capital expenditure of ₹300 crore for FY24. In keeping with the large EV orders secured by the company, capital allocation and development of products are also in accordance with the timelines planned by the company.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹2.68 per share and it will be paid by November 16.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.