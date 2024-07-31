Sundram Fasteners Q1 standalone net rises 17% to ₹132 cr.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL) reported first-quarter standalone net profit rose 17% year-on-year to ₹132 crore, helped by robust export performance, stable commodity prices and a favourable product mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations of ₹1,310 crore (₹1,217 crore), of which domestic sales accounted for ₹856 crore (₹824 crore). Export sales grew by 21.5% to ₹423 crore, the automotive and industrial components maker said in a statement.

SFL incurred capital expenditure of ₹148 crore for the quarter, in line with its planned capital expenditure for FY25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to a record ₹1,498 crore, from ₹1,411 crore, while consolidated net profit grew by 11% to ₹143 crore.

“We have commenced the FY25 with strong numbers and are pleased to report highest-ever revenue from operations and profit before tax, demonstrating the resilience of our business model and the strong demand for our products,” said MD Arathi Krishna.

“As we continue to invest in our capabilities, we remain committed to delivering value to our stakeholders and driving sustainable growth for Sundram Fasteners,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.