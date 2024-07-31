GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sundram Fasteners Q1 standalone net rises 17% to ₹132 cr.

Published - July 31, 2024 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL) reported first-quarter standalone net profit rose 17% year-on-year to ₹132 crore, helped by robust export performance, stable commodity prices and a favourable product mix.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations of ₹1,310 crore (₹1,217 crore), of which domestic sales accounted for ₹856 crore (₹824 crore). Export sales grew by 21.5% to ₹423 crore, the automotive and industrial components maker said in a statement.

SFL incurred capital expenditure of ₹148 crore for the quarter, in line with its planned capital expenditure for FY25.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to a record ₹1,498 crore, from ₹1,411 crore, while consolidated net profit grew by 11% to ₹143 crore.

“We have commenced the FY25 with strong numbers and are pleased to report highest-ever revenue from operations and profit before tax, demonstrating the resilience of our business model and the strong demand for our products,” said MD Arathi Krishna.

“As we continue to invest in our capabilities, we remain committed to delivering value to our stakeholders and driving sustainable growth for Sundram Fasteners,” she said.

