ADVERTISEMENT

Sundram Fasteners posts 9% rise in Q3 net profit to ₹116 cr.

February 02, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sundram Fasteners Ltd.  (SFL), registered a 9% rise in net profit to ₹116 crore for the December quarter from the year earlier period.

Revenue from operations slid by 4% to ₹1,181 crore, of which domestic sales accounted for ₹812 crore and export sales ₹339 crore, the manufacturer of high-tensile fasteners said in a statement.

Pursuant to the recent floods in Chennai, SFL’s facilities at Padi, Velappanchavadi and Gummidipoondi suffered damages to certain inventories and property, plant and equipment, the company said.

SFL had recorded a net loss of ₹7 crore after adjusting minimum insurance claim based on an initial survey undertaken at these facilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said it continued to have an all-time low debt-equity ratio of 0.11.

SFL said so far it had incurred capital expenditure in line with its planned allocation of ₹300 crore for FY24.

In keeping with the large EV orders secured by it and the MoU entered with the State Government, capital allocation and development of products were in accordance with the timelines planned, the company said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US