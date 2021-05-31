Sunder Genomal reappointed as MD of Page Industries

Bengaluru

Page Industries has reappointed Sunder Genomal as managing director for a further term of five years with effect from August 1, said the company in a statutory filing on Monday.

Mr. Genomal, a promoter-director, has been heading the innerwear manufacturer and retailer since its inception in 1994.

During his current tenure as MD, Page Industries saw its revenue and profitability increasing and even in pandemic times, it was able to report good results, according to the filing.

