Sundaram replaces Sitapati as ED at HUL

10 May 2021 22:06 IST

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) has announced the appointment of Srinandan Sundaram, currently executive director, customer development as executive director, foods and refreshment, with effect from July 1. He replaces Sudhir Sitapati, who is leaving the organisation to pursue an external opportunity. Mr. Sitapati had joined the organisation as a management trainee in 1999 and had successfully managed roles across sales and marketing.

Sanjiv Mehta, CMD, HUL, said, “I would like to thank Sudhir for his immense contributions to the company over the last two decades. We cherish iconic ad campaigns like Daag Acche Hain and Swad Apnepan Ka that were created under his leadership. He played a pivotal role in the merger of GSK CH into HUL.”

