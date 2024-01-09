GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sundaram Home Finance to focus on smaller towns for lending

January 09, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan says that they are looking to continue to make investments in Tier 2,3 and 4 towns in the South India market and in existing geographies

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd. (SHFL) has decided to focus on smaller towns for prime housing finance and affordable housing finance (AHF) in CY24 as it sees enough potential, said a top official.

“In 2024, the expansion for prime housing loans will be in the existing geographies of Tier-2 and 3 towns in South and in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat as it has enough potential for us to grow,” Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan said during an interaction.

“Smaller towns are growing in all the geographies we are present in and the pace of growth is these towns is heartening. We are looking to continue to make investments in these Tier 2,3 and 4 towns in the South market. Our niche will be in smaller towns this year,” he said.

Asserting that the pace of growth of real estate in bigger markets such as Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi and Bengaluru has picked up post COVID with regard to new launches and absorption of existing units, he said there is a significant rise in sales volume of premium category apartments.

“The sales velocity in 2023 in terms of property sales has been good and the residential properties have seen both a price hike and an increase in size of apartments. The demand from home buyers too has been rising,” he said.

As of September 2023, SHFL posted net profit stood of ₹117 crore on disbursements of ₹2,307 crore. Assets under management stood at ₹12,000 crore with non-performing assets of less than 2%. For the full year, it is likely to achieve mid-double digit growth in line with the market trends, he said.

On its proposed foray into Telangana for small business loans (SBL), he said it would commence operations in the current quarter.

SHFL is in the process of launching the AHF by expanding first in Tamil Nadu before venturing to other states. The prototype is ready. In the first phase, it will be rolled out in 10 branches in Tier 2 and 3 towns.

Overall, the housing finance arm of Sundaram Finance Ltd, plans to open around 20 branches in the SBL segment in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, 10 branches in Tamil Nadu in the AHF segment and 10 branches in Tamil Nadu in the home loan space. Currently, it has 135 branches.

