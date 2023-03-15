Sundaram Home Finance revises interest rates on deposits

March 15, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Chennai

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd. (SHFL) has revised interest rates on term deposits March 16 onwards. On one-year deposits for senior citizens, the company will now offer 7.95% p.a. (7.70%). On two-to-five-year deposits, the rate has been raised to 8.25% from 8%, SHFL said in a statement.

For individuals other than senior citizens, SHFL has raised the rates by 25 basis points to 7.45% on one-year deposits, 7.75% on two- and three-year deposits and to 7.90% on four- and five-year deposits. For Trusts, the rate has gone up to 7.45% from 7.20% on one-year deposits and 7.75% against 7.50% on two-year deposits.

Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, MD, said: “This is the sixth upward revision this year. With positive feedback from depositors, we have able to generate gross mobilisation of over ₹430 crore this year.”

