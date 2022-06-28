Business

Sundaram Home Finance raises interest rates on deposits

Sundaram Home Finance (SHF) has revised upwards the interest rates on deposits with effect from July 1. This is the second such revision in a month.

Senior citizens and trusts would now get an interest of 7.50% per annum on four- and five-year deposits against 6.55% paid earlier, while individuals, other than senior citizens, would get 7% (6.05%), SHF said in a statement.

For one-year deposits, individuals and trusts would receive 6% p.a (5.50%) while senior citizens would get 6.50% (6%).

On deposits for 24 months, individuals and trusts would get 6.30% p.a (5.90%) while senior citizens would get 6.80% (6.40%).

On three-year deposits, senior citizens and trusts would receive 7.15% p.a (6.55%), while individuals would receive 6.55% p.a (6.05%).

“The second upward revision in our deposit rate is in line with the current interest rate scenario. We saw a sizeable inflow in our deposits after our previous rate hike on June 1,” said Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, MD.

During FY22, deposit base increased to ₹1,941 crore, a net accretion of ₹131 crore. Disbursements grew by 84% to ₹2,311 crore. The company recorded a profit of ₹168 crore.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2022 7:54:49 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sundaram-home-finance-raises-interest-rates-on-deposits/article65576379.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY