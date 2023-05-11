Sundaram Home Finance Q4 net rises 23% to ₹65 cr.

May 11, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd. (SFHL) has posted a 24% growth in net profit for the quarter ended March from the year-earlier period to ₹65 crore.

Disbursements rose 54% to ₹1,222 crore. Assets under management for the full year rose to ₹11,005 crore from ₹9,281 crore, the wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance said in a statement.

“We achieved record disbursements of over ₹500 crore in March this year,” said MD D. Lakshminarayanan. “The year was also marked by our asset portfolio crossing a significant milestone of ₹11,000 crore. We also hired over 450 people in FY23,” he said. “Overall, it has been a strong growth year for us driven by demand in Tier 2 and 3 towns in the southern market,” Mr. Lakshminarayanan added.

SFHL, which made a foray into the Small Business Loans (SBL) segment, disbursed close to ₹10 crore in the first six months of its operations.

Having opened 10 branches for SBL in the first six months of its operations, SFHL plans to open at least another 10 branches in the first half of this year.

On the overall outlook, the MD said, “The demand in the real estate sector continues to be positive. We are confident of continuing our growth trajectory in FY24. Our growth will continue to be driven by expansion in Tier 3 and 4 towns this year.”