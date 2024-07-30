ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaram Home Finance Q1 standalone net rises 16% to ₹66 cr.

Published - July 30, 2024 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand

Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan says that they are also in the process of steadily increasing their presence in select geographies outside south India.

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd. (SHFL) registered a 16% increase in standalone net profit to ₹66 crore for the June quarter over the year-earlier period, driven by market expansion in smaller towns and additional business from new branches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disbursements increased 24% to ₹1,353 crore. Managed assets under management rose to ₹14,533 crore from ₹11,699 crore, the wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance said in a statement.

“We will look for newer opportunities in Tier 3 and 4 towns while we continue to strengthen our presence in the southern markets and in Tier 2 towns. We are also in the process of steadily increasing our presence in select geographies outside south India,” said Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan.

In Q1, SHFL unveiled a new segment ‘Emerging Business’, comprising affordable housing financing and loans to small businesses. The company now plans to add 20 more branches and hire 200 people in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the prospects of the newly launched affordable housing financing business, he said that this new segment, combined with small business loans, was expected to record a faster pace of growth in the medium term.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US