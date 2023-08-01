ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaram Home Finance Q1 net climbs 21% to ₹57 cr.

August 01, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

D. Lakshminarayanan

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 21% to ₹57 crore from the year-earlier period.

Disbursements increased by 39% to ₹1,104 crore, the wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd., said in a statement.

“The growth in disbursements has been driven by our focus on expanding into remote towns in South India,” said MD D. Lakshminarayanan. “The company opened eight new branches in tier-2 and 3 towns in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the business outlook for FY24, he said, “Tier 2 and 3 towns are growing at a fast clip and we see this trend continuing in the near term.”

Having opened branches in a number of new locations, the company’s growth strategy will be to continue to pivot around the self-employed customer segment and smaller towns, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US