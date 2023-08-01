HamberMenu
Sundaram Home Finance Q1 net climbs 21% to ₹57 cr.

August 01, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
D. Lakshminarayanan

D. Lakshminarayanan

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 21% to ₹57 crore from the year-earlier period.

Disbursements increased by 39% to ₹1,104 crore, the wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd., said in a statement.

“The growth in disbursements has been driven by our focus on expanding into remote towns in South India,” said MD D. Lakshminarayanan. “The company opened eight new branches in tier-2 and 3 towns in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

On the business outlook for FY24, he said, “Tier 2 and 3 towns are growing at a fast clip and we see this trend continuing in the near term.”

Having opened branches in a number of new locations, the company’s growth strategy will be to continue to pivot around the self-employed customer segment and smaller towns, he added.

