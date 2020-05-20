Business

Sundaram Home Finance profit at ₹82 crore

Sundaram Home Finance has registered a net profit of Rs. 82 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 that included a one-time exceptional item of ₹60 crore on account of write back of deferred tax liability.

In the previous comparable quarter, the company had posted a net profit of ₹26 crore. Hence, the net profit for the two quarters is not comparable on a like-to-like basis, the company said in a statement.

During the period under review, the company’s deposits grew over 35% and stood at ₹1,605 crore, with a net accretion of over ₹430 crore.

For FY20, Sundaram Home Finance posted net profit of ₹218 crore (₹145 crore) and disbursed ₹2,113 crore (₹2,449 crore).

“The outlook is one of cautious optimism. Housing market remains under penetrated in India. With funding support from the government, the market will continue to grow in the longer term. However, in the next couple of quarters, we believe that the market will remain muted. We expect tier-2 and tier-3 towns to recover faster than the urban areas,” said Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, managing director, Sundaram Home Finance.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 10:56:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sundaram-home-finance-profit-at-82-crore/article31635670.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY