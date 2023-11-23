HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sundaram Home Finance plans to disburse ₹100 cr. small business loans

November 23, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan has drawn up plans to open 25 small business loan branches, of which 10 in Telangana.

Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan has drawn up plans to open 25 small business loan branches, of which 10 in Telangana.

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd., (SHFL) has drawn up plans to disburse ₹100 crore worth of Small Business Loans (SBL) over the next 12 months, said Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan.

As part of its growth strategy, SHFL has decided to foray outside of Tamil Nadu into Telangana to expand its business activities, even while doubling the total branches to 50 over the next 12 months.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance forayed into the SBL segment in October 2022 by opening 25 branches in smaller towns of Tamil Nadu.

“We are currently in the process of identifying pockets of opportunities amongst the smaller towns in Tamil Nadu and Telangana and expect to finalise these in Q4 this year. About 15 new branches in Tamil Nadu and 10 in Telangana are set to become fully operational next year,” he said.

Currently, SHFL has a workforce of 200 people and another 150 people are likely to be hired, he said.

For the small business segment, SHFL offers loans of up to ₹20 lakh against house property to small traders, shops and entrepreneurs. In the first year of its operations, it had disbursed ₹65 crore and plans are on to disburse ₹100 crore over 12 months.

SHFL recently announced its foray into the affordable housing segment. In the initial phase, it is planning to open 10 branches in Tamil Nadu and hire up to 75 people.

For the first half of FY24, SHFL posted net profit of ₹117 crore on disbursements of ₹2,307 crore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.