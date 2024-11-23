 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Sundaram Home Finance makes deeper foray into Coimbatore region

Published - November 23, 2024 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan says that they are aiming for a threefold increase in overall disbursements of over ₹500 crore from the Coimbatore region in the next 12-18 months.

Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan says that they are aiming for a threefold increase in overall disbursements of over ₹500 crore from the Coimbatore region in the next 12-18 months.

Sundaram Home Finance (SHF) is aiming for a threefold increase in overall disbursements to over ₹500 crore in Coimbatore region in the next 12-18 months. This will include about ₹50 crore from the new emerging business (EB) segment.

As part of its strategy, SHF has started foraying deeper into the Tier-III towns in Western TN/Coimbatore region by eyeing Tiruppur, Dharapuram, Erode and Pollachi. On Monday, it opened a new branch office in Pollachi.

“The Pollachi branch will provide small business loans to entrepreneurs and small businesses of up to ₹20 lakh to meet their working capital requirements and to support their business growth. SHF will also target the affordable housing finance market with loans of up to ₹35 lakh,” Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan said in a statement.

“Having established a strong presence in the Western TN with over 15 branches including six in the EB segment, we are now looking to expand beyond in this segment in this region. The current expansion into Pollachi is part of that strategy to penetrate deeper into smaller towns,” he said.

Published - November 23, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.