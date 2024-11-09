 />
Sundaram Home Finance forays into Chhattisgarh, aims to disburse ₹50 cr.

Published - November 09, 2024 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sundaram Home Finance announced its foray into Chhattisgarh with the opening of a new branch in the state capital Raipur.

The branch will target the prime home finance segment in the state. Outside South, the company has thus far had presence in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, said the company in a statement.

The wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance is also planning to open up two more locations in the state. It is targeting to disburse around ₹50 crore in the first year of its foray.

“This is in line with our stated intent of expanding in select locations outside the south market where we see good growth opportunities while consolidating our presence in the South at the same time,” said Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan.

“We believe that this market holds good growth potential for us in our prime home finance segment where we are targeting the salaried and self-employed category with ticket size of around ₹35 lakh,” he said.

