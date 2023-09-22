ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaram Home Finance expands presence in Telangana

September 22, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy believes there is a lot of potential for home finance business in Andhra and Telangana. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd. (SHFL) has opened a new branch at Begumpet in Hyderabad as part of its foray into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, taking the tally to six in the city.

“We believe there is a lot of potential for our home finance business in Andhra and Telengana,”said MD Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy in a statement.

“The State’s infrastructure is boosting real-estate growth. We expect this expansion to strengthen our overall presence in the State capital,”

On the growth prospects in Telengana, he said, “Telengana registered disbursements of over ₹400 crore last year and we expect a growth of 20% this year from this region.”

Earlier this month, SHFL announced plans to foray into the affordable-housing segment and added it will open 10 branches and hire 50-75 people by March 2024.

For the June quarter, SHFL posted a net profit of ₹57 crore on disbursements of ₹1,104 crore.

