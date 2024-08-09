Sundaram Home Finance aims to disburse ₹450 cr. home loans in Maharashtra in FY25

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd. (SHFL) aims to disburse ₹450 crore of home loans in Maharashtra in FY25, said Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan.

“Last year, the company disbursed home loans of ₹250 crore through its five branches,” Mr. Lakshminarayanan said in a statement.

Following good response to its first branch in Pune, where SHFL had disbursed over ₹100 crore in FY24, the company announced the opening of its second branch there.

“This is SHFL’s sixth branch in the State. The new branch will provide home loans targeting the mid-segment of the market, with the typical ticket size being about ₹40 lakh, the wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd. said.

“While we will focus on strengthening our presence in the South market with the Tier 3 and 4 towns driving our disbursement growth, we will continue to explore opportunities outside South India and as per our stated intent, look to steadily expand our presence in select geographies in West and Central India,” he said.

